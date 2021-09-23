Man shot near Billings Airport

BILLINGS- A man, 38 is in the hospital with serious injuries after being shot near the airport Wednesday evening. The shooting happened around 12 a.m. Thursday morning. Police are looking for a suspect. Additional details about the victim's injuries, or a description of the suspect, have not been released.

21-67973 0038 hrs - Shooting near the Billings Airport. 38 yr old male vic was transported to the hospital with injuries after suffering serious injuries after being shot. Susp has not been located and the investigation remains ongoing. Investigation ongoing. -SGT Peterson — BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) September 23, 2021