Watch
NewsCrime Watch

Actions

Man shot near Billings Airport

Posted at 4:53 AM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 06:53:19-04

BILLINGS- A man, 38 is in the hospital with serious injuries after being shot near the airport Wednesday evening. The shooting happened around 12 a.m. Thursday morning. Police are looking for a suspect. Additional details about the victim's injuries, or a description of the suspect, have not been released.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader