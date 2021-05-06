Man shot and injured in front yard of mid-town Billings residence

A domestic disturbance ended when a man was shot in the leg in the front yard of a mid-town Billings neighborhood late Thursday morning.

According to Billings Police Chief Rich St. John, a teenage boy shot a man in the leg after the man had tried to punch his way into the residence at 1438 Ave. B. St John said the incident began at a nearby restaurant as a disturbance involving a man and a woman. The woman retreated to the house on Avenue B where the man followed her. The man then punched through the glass window of the screen door.

St. John said after the man punched the window, the teen confronted the man outside and shot several rounds from a handgun into the ground. The man then retreated to his car but came back a second time, and the teen once again shot several rounds toward the ground, hitting the man in the leg.

The man was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. No arrests have been made, and police detectives will continue to process the scene through the afternoon.