Billings police are responding Friday night to a report of a shooting at the West View apartments behind Rimrock Mall.

The report came at 8:24 p.m. of an injured man in the hallway of an apartment complex at the 2600 block of Phyllis Avenue, according to Billings police.

The man was taken to a local hospital, but police have no other information about the shooter.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.