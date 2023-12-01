Man sentenced to 170 years in prison for fatal Kalispell gym shooting

KALISPELL — The man accused of opening fire and killing a Fuel Fitness employee in Kalispell two years ago has been sentenced to 170 years in Montana State Prison.

Jonathon Douglas Shaw was sentenced to 110 years for deliberate homicide and an additional 60 years for attempted deliberate homicide.

A jury in Flathead County District Court found Shaw guilty of the criminal charges during a jury trial in July.

The charges stem from events on Sept. 16, 2021 when Fuel Fitness employee Matthew Hurley was shot and killed in the business parking lot.

Court documents state Shaw shot Hurley after a disagreement over Shaw's gym membership.

According to court documents, Fuel Fitness employees told officers they went to talk with Shaw who had been living in the parking lot.

During the conversation, Hurley and Shaw discussed a refund of Shaw's gym membership.

When Hurley told Shaw he would receive a partial refund, Shaw stated, "Well, you are going to die," and started shooting at Hurley.

A bystander who heard the shooting ran to his truck to get a pistol.

The bystander said Shaw fired two rounds toward him and he returned fire. The bystander was shot in the leg.

Shaw will not be eligible for parole for 55 years.