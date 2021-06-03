Man sentenced for trafficking meth in Flathead and Missoula counties

MISSOULA — A Missoula man who admitted to trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine in Flathead and Missoula counties will spend 12 years and seven months in prison followed by five years of supervised release, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.

Dylan Roy Mace, 29, pleaded guilty on Feb. 10 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth.

The government alleged in court documents that for about a year -- beginning in November 2019 -- Mace and others conspired to distribute meth.

After receiving information, law enforcement began investigating Mace that he was distributing ounce quantities of meth and was a partner with Leon Kavis in distributing the drug.

Kavis has pleaded guilty to a conspiracy crime and is awaiting sentencing.

Investigators learned from individuals that Mace sold meth in ounce quantities, received one-pound deliveries of meth weekly, and that he and Kavis had been provided with 12 to 14 pounds of meth.

Fourteen pounds of meth is the equivalent of about 50,736 doses.

The government further alleged that Mace and Kavis used an East Missoula location to obtain and distribute meth.

Law enforcement intercepted a package containing about five pounds of meth that were to have been delivered to the East Missoula location.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer S. Clark prosecuted the case investigated by the FBI’s Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force and the Missoula Police Department.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided.