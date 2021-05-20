Man sentenced after driving car into Columbia Falls grocery store

KALISPELL — A Columbia Falls man who drove a car into a grocery store last year learned his fate on Thursday afternoon.

50-year-old Alan Roger Connor Jr. of Columbia Falls was arrested following the incident at the Super 1 Foods store in Columbia Falls on Nov. 12, 2020.

Connor was sentenced to 10 years for criminal endangerment as well as 10 years for criminal mischief in the Montana State Prison.

The terms will run concurrently. He has also been ordered to pay Super 1 Foods over $76,000 in damages.

After going in through the front doors, Connor drove down an aisle to the back of the store, before turning around and driving down another aisle.

He then left through the front doors and crashed the vehicle across the highway.

Flathead County District Judge Robert Allison presided over the sentencing.

- information from Jaurdyn Johnson included in this report