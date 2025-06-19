Man demands $1 at Three Forks bank robbery

THREE FORKS — It wasn't your typical bank robbery.

On Wednesday afternoon, a man walked into a Three Forks bank and reportedly stated: "I 'm declaring this a bank robbery."

Authorities allege Mark Gilbert, 59, then demanded that the teller give him one dollar. He then walked away from the teller, put the dollar bill on another countertop in the lobby, and reportedly asked the teller to call the police and tell them it was a bank robbery.

Gilbert then sat on the steps in front of the bank until law enforcement arrived.

A Gallatin County Sheriff's Office deputy noted in charging documents that the teller was emotionally upset and in fear of bodily injury at the time of law enforcement's arrival.

Gilbert is being held at the Gallatin County Detention Center and is expected to appear in Gallatin County Justice Court on Thursday morning.

