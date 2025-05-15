Man pleads not guilty to homicide at Billings trailer park

The man accused of setting a man on fire at a south Billings trailer park pleaded not guilty to one charge of deliberate homicide Thursday in Yellowstone County District Court.

Justin Hosey, 32, made his first appearance on the homicide charge before Judge Jeanne Walker.

Walker ordered him to be held on a $500,000 bond and wear a GPS monitor. He is also on parole for previous crimes in North Carolina.

The Yellowstone County Coroner’s Office identified the victim Thursday as 62-year-old Michael Lee Huston of Billings.

According to charging documents, Walker believed Huston was a pedophile based on one inappropriate comment he made about an underage girl, with no other evidence.

On Saturday, Walker allegedly gave Huston meth, tied him up, poured gasoline on him and set him on fire in his residence, according to charging documents.

Prosecutors stated in the documents that multiple witnesses reported to authorities that Hosey admitted to the crime.

