Man killed, infant injured in Billings shooting

BILLINGS - Billings police report officers investigating a weapons complaint Wednesday morning found a 31-year-old man dead and an infant injured inside a residence.

Police said on social media the residence is located in the 700 block of North 24th Street and the area around the residence is closed to all traffic.

A suspect was located in the 300 block of South 28th Street, police said, and the area remains "an active and evolving scene" and asked people to avoid the area.

The infant was taken to a Billings hospital.

The incident was first reported shortly after 10 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

