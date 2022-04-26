Man killed in weekend Billings shooting identified

BILLINGS — Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed in south Billings over the past weekend as 29-year-old Domonic Morgan of Billings.

The Yellowstone County coroner ruled the death a homicide after Morgan died of a gunshot wound to the torso.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning on the 4900 block of Southgate Drive just before 1 a.m.

MTN News / Mitch Lagge A crashed Chevy sedan sits on the west side of the Best Western Plus hotel on Southgate Drive in Billings the morning after a Saturday shooting.

Billings police say Morgan was shot by a 19-year-old man following a disturbance in the area.

Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick confirmed Tuesday all people involved were detained at the time of the incident, but still no arrests have been made in the case.

