Man killed in midtown Billings carjacking identified

BILLINGS - The man shot and killed in a carjacking in midtown Billings Sunday night has been identified as Carlos Delao, 45 of Billings.

Yellowstone County Coroner Rich Hoffman said Tuesday that Delao's cause of death is a homicide from a gunshot wound to the head.

According to Billings police and a neighbor's surveillance video, Delao was waiting in his running vehicle at a residence on Avenue F when another man, who had been seen trying to break into other vehicles in the area, opened his door and shot and killed him.

The suspect then stole the vehicle and crashed into other vehicles in the Big B Bingo parking lot, according to police.

He then fled the crash and broke into a home on Burlington Avenue, where he shot one person and holed up inside, according to police.

He was forced out and arrested early Monday morning, then taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash, according to police.

The suspect has not been identified and faces likely charges of deliberate homicide, attempted homicide and robbery.