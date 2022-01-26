Man jailed after pulling gun on employees at Missoula business

MISSOULA - A man is behind bars after being accused of threatening two people at gunpoint in Missoula on Tuesday.

Missoula Police Department spokesman Detective Lt. Eddie McLean says officers were called to the Dignity Center on West Broadway shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Christopher Saucedo is being held on a pending charge of Assault with a Weapon after being accused of threatening to shoot his boss.

McLean says a police investigation determined that Saucedo became upset when he was told to leave the business and reportedly pulled out a handgun, pointed it at two employees, and threatened to shoot everyone in the room.

Saucedo eventually left the Dignity Center but McLean says Saucedo then texted an employee threatening to shoot them and go to their supervisor’s home to kill him.

Police later located Saucedo getting into a vehicle near the Poverello Center with three other people but no handgun was found.

However, one of the other people in the car -- Justin Houston -- had a warrant for his arrest. Houston refused to let police search his backpack and was then arrested on the outstanding warrant.

The owner of the vehicle also refused to allow a search of the vehicle which McLean says was then “seized pending application of a search warrant in hopes of locating the handgun.”

Saucedo was arrested following the incident and taken to the Missoula jail.