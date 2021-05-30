Man in custody after high-speed pursuit in Missoula County

MISSOULA — One man is in custody after a high-speed pursuit that ended in Bonner Sunday morning, according to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Alex Hiday.

A pursuit was initiated by Montana Highway Patrol after a vehicle failed to stop for an officer and was going 20 miles over the posted speed limit. The pursuit took about an hour and ended in Bonner around 11:00 a.m. with assistance from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle was licensed out of Idaho, and the driver was allegedly on his way to Idaho when he was pulled over. The suspect is currently booked at the Missoula County Detention Facility.