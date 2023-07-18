Watch Now
Man hospitalized after early Tuesday morning shooting in Kalispell

KALISPELL – An investigation is underway after a man was shot early Tuesday morning in Kalispell.

The Kalispell Police Department reports officers were called to the area of Teton and Hawthorn avenues for a reported shooting shortly before 3:45 a.m.

Law enforcement arrived to find that a male had been shot, according to a news release.

The victim was taken to Logan Health where he is undergoing surgery at this time.

No arrests have been made. Officers were at the crime scene and speaking to witnesses.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Karen Webster at 406-758-7794.

