Man found with stab wounds in Billings South Side apartment complex

A 53-year-old man was found stabbed Monday night in a Billings South Side apartment complex, according to Billings police.

Officers responded to the call at 6:23 p.m. at the Colonial Apartments at 223 S. 27th St.

The victim was on the main floor of the apartment building, which has been identified as a hot spot for police calls, with several apparent stab wounds.

The man was taken to a local hospital, according to police.

The victim is not cooperating with police, and no suspects have been identified. Police are uncertain where the man was when he was stabbed.

