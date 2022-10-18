Watch Now
Man denies murder charge after body found in Park County

Posted at 8:19 AM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 10:34:03-04

LIVINGSTON - Kadin Hawkeye Lewis pleaded not guilty in Park County on Monday to one count of deliberate homicide.

Lewis, 20 of Pray, was charged after a body was found in a camper several miles southeast of Emigrant on Monday, Sept. 19.

Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said deputies responded to a report of a body discovered in a camper in the 1300 block of East River Road.

The victim was identified as 32-year-old Casey Anderson, who authorities said died of a gunshot wound.

Court documents state Lewis reportedly told a family member that he "messed up and mentioned a gun." The witness also said that Lewis had burned his clothing that contained the victim's blood.

Lewis turned himself in to law enforcement. His bond was set Monday at $1 million.

