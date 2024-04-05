Watch Now
NewsCrime Watch

Actions

Man denies charges for bear spray assault on troopers during Butte standoff

Colby Zier faces felony counts of assault with a weapon and assault on peace officers, as well as misdemeanor theft and resisting arrest charges.
colby zier.jpg
Posted at 8:37 AM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-05 10:37:17-04

BUTTE — A man pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges alleging he used bear spray on officers while they were trying to arrest him in Butte.

Colby Zier faces felony counts of assault with a weapon and assault on peace officers, as well as misdemeanor theft and resisting arrest charges.

Charging documents allege Zier sprayed two troopers with bear spray during a brief standoff in February following a vehicle chase with the Montana Highway Patrol in Butte.

One trooper fired his handgun after the incident, but no injuries were reported in the shooting.

Bond has been set for Zier at $1 million and he was remanded to jail.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader