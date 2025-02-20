Man charged with sexual assault of girls at Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch

BILLINGS - A Billings man who was previously charged with sexually assaulting a child faces new allegations that he molested two girls at the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch.

Timothy Allen Westervelt, 34, was charged Thursday in Yellowstone County District Court with felony and misdemeanor offenses related to child sexual assault. He is being held at the Yellowstone County jail.

Westervelt was an employee of the youth treatment center in Billings at the time of the alleged assaults, according to court records. Prosecutors allege both girls reported Westervelt touched them sexually at the facility.

In late January, Westervelt was charged with similar offenses involving a 13-year-old child.

Westervelt was arrested on the previous child abuse charges following a standoff in Livingston where barricaded himself in a business while armed with a handgun. He was eventually arrested without incident.

Westervelt recently identified himself to Q2 News as a member of the Yellowstone Militia, a group "dedicated to constitutional militia," according to its website.

