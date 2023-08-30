Man charged with murder for Montana bar shooting

MISSOULA - A Montana man has been charged with murder for the shooting death of his wife and another man at a bar.

Kraig Walter Benson, 47, has been charged with two counts of deliberate homicide in Mineral County.

Benson was arrested west of Lolo after officials say he fled the shooting scene in Superior.

Benson is accused of fatally shooting his wife, Jennifer Benson, 49, and a bartender, 43-year-old Logan Gardner, inside the Four Aces Bar on Sunday night.

Missoula County Sheriff's Office 47-year-old Kraig Walter Benson is facing two deliberate homicide charges in Mineral County.

According to court documents, surveillance footage shows a man leaving the bar to retrieve an item from his vehicle before returning to sit down next to a woman.

Court documents state the footage then shows the man pulling a gun from his waistband and shooting the woman in the head before turning to fire at the bartender.

After firing several shots, the man left the scene in a Chevrolet Tahoe but was followed by a witness who reported his location to law enforcement.

Benson was arrested early Monday morning west of Lolo.

Jenny Benson was taken to the hospital in Superior but later died from her wounds. Gardner was pronounced dead at the scene.

