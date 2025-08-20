Man charged with involuntary manslaughter for death of Browning woman

GREAT FALLS — Treyson Lee Sharp of Browning, accused of killing 19-year-old Jadie Butterfly and possessing an unlawful firearm, was arraigned in federal court in Great Falls on Tuesday.

U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said in a news release that Sharp, 21, pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of possession of an unregistered firearm.

Federal prosecutors allege in court documents that on December 28, 2024, at or near Browning, Sharp - without due caution and circumspection - killed Jadie, in the commission of a lawful act that might produce death, that is, he discharged a loaded firearm while pointing it at her, killing her.

The second charge alleges that on December 28, 2024, Sharp knowingly possessed a weapon made from a shotgun, which the defendant knew had an overall length of less than 26 inches and a barrel of less than 18 inches, which was not registered to him in the National Firearm Registration and Transfer Record.

Sharp was released from custody on Tuesday pending trial.

