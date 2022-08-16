Man charged with attempted kidnapping for incident at Western Montana Fair

MISSOULA - A judge set bond at $100,000 on Monday for a man charged with attempted kidnapping for an incident last week at the Western Montana Fair.

The attempted kidnapping occurred Friday when the child’s father stepped back to take a photograph of the child enjoying a fair activity.

Robert Price is accused of picking up the child and running away with them.

Price was pursued and then set the child down. The child was not hurt.

Price has also been charged with felony assault on a minor.

Missoula police said prior to the attempted kidnapping, law enforcement was alerted to unsettling behavior displayed by Price at the fair and had a description of Price.

Price's next court appearance has been scheduled for Aug. 29.