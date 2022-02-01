Man charged in fatal Missoula stabbing appears in court

MISSOULA — A man who has been charged with fatally stabbing his girlfriend has pleaded not guilty to homicide.

Jacques David Bernard entered the not guilty plea Tuesday morning before Missoula District Court Judge Jason Marks.

Missoula Police responded to a residence in the 1200 block of South First Street West on Jan. 25 for a report of a stabbing.

MTN News Jacques David Bernard appearing via video in a Missoula courtroom on Feb. 1, 2022.

The defendant called 911 reporting he had been stabbed in the chest by his girlfriend.

When officers arrived they found a female deceased with several stab wounds.

Bernard also had stab wounds and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

He's since been released from the hospital and is now being held at the Missoula County Detention Facility.

Hannah Hislop/MTN News A female was found dead in a residence in the 1200 block of S. 1st St. W in Missoula on Jan. 24, 2022.

Bernard is facing one count of felony deliberate homicide.

If found guilty, Bernard faces not less than 10 years in prison or up to life in prison.

Bernard's next court appearance has been set for March 8.