Man charged in death of Kalispell homeless man pleads not guilty

KALISPELL - A Kalispell man charged with deliberate homicide in the death of a homeless man appeared in court on Thursday.

Kaleb Elijah Fleck pleaded not guilty during an appearance in Flathead County District Court.

Fleck was taken into custody on June 25, for the assault and murder of 60-year-old Scott Bryan.

Fleck's bond was set at $500,000, and as of Thursday, he had been released from the Flathead County Detention Center.

A jury trial for deliberate homicide charges on Fleck is scheduled to begin on Nov. 6.