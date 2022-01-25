Watch
NewsCrime Watch

Actions

Man arrested, victim ID'd in Flathead County shooting death

items.[0].image.alt
Flathead County Sheriff's Office
Tanner White
Tanner White
Kalispell Murder
Kalispell Murder
Posted at 10:44 AM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 12:44:34-05

KALISPELL — The victim of a shooting in Kalispell on Jan. 17 has been identified.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN News that 42-year-old Luke Simpson of Columbia Falls was shot and killed at 125 Flathead Drive in Kalispell.

Sheriff Heino said 19-year-old Tanner White was arrested Sunday night in Columbia Falls pending charges of felony deliberate homicide and felony tampering or fabricating physical evidence.

Video evidence of vehicles and witness interviews led to White’s arrest according to Sheriff Heino who added the motive for the shooting appears to be drug-related.

The investigation into the shooting death is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader