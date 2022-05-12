Man arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and causing Billings pileup

A man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of driving drunk and causing a five-vehicle pileup Wednesday night on the King Avenue West overpass.

Kelly Camp, 54, faces a possible charge of driving under the influence and three possible counts of criminal endangerment, Billings police said in a tweet.

In regards to the multi vehicle crash on he overpass yesterday. The driver that caused the accident was id'd as Kelly Camp, 54. After being treated he was remanded into YCDF for 3 felony cts of crim. endangerment and 1 ct of DUI. Kelly's vehicle did not have insurance. -LT Becker — BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) May 12, 2022

The crash occurred around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday night when Camp allegedly jumped a lane on the King Avenue West/ Mullowney Lane overpass and struck another vehicle, according to police.

Camp and the driver of one other vehicle were taken to the hospital, but the degree of their injuries was not released.

After he was treated, Camp was booked into the Yellowstone County jail.