Man arrested in Missoula after his mother is found dead

MISSOULA - A man is behind bars in Missoula after his mother was found dead over the weekend.

The Missoula Police Department responded to the 500 block of South Avenue West shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Saturday when a man reported his mother was unconscious in the home.

Police spokeswoman Whitney Bennett said responding officers "recognized suspicious circumstances" about the 68-year-old woman who was dead inside the home.

Following an interview, a 21-year-old man was arrested by police.

The man is being held in the Missoula jail pending charges.

An investigation is continuing and police report additional information will be released as it becomes available.