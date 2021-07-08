Man arrested following standoff with police in Polson

POLSON — A man was arrested Wednesday night in Polson after a woman reported she was being held against her will at the Bellevue Trailer Court.

Edward Hardy was arrested on aggravated assault with a weapon charges following a standoff with law enforcement.

The Polson Police Department reports the woman called for help at around 6:30 p.m. saying Hardy was holding her against her will, and that he had fired several gunshots inside the trailer.

Police say they negotiated the release of the woman and later, Hardy was arrested after he crawled out a window and got into a vehicle. An officer tased Hardy at that time.

No one was seriously hurt during the incident.

“This was the best-case scenario as nobody was seriously hurt during this incident and that the hostage was released," said Polson Chief of Police Wade Nash.

A search of Hardy’s residence turned up firearms, a cache of ammo, and numerous other weapons in the trailer.

Numerous agencies assisted with the incident, including the Northwest Montana Regional SWAT Team, the Kalispell Special Response Team, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the Montana Highway Patrol, and the Flathead Tribal Police

