Man arrested following robbery at Billings convenience store

A man was arrested in Billings Friday night after he allegedly stole from a Heights convenience store, threatened an employee, then fled police.

Billings Police Sgt. Clyde Reid said in a tweet that the suspect stole several items from the Holiday Store at 1020 Main St., then tried to run over an employee in the parking lot.

He was pursued by Billings police, Montana Highway Patrol and Yellowstone County deputies, according to Reid.

His tires were punctured by a spike strip placed by state troopers, and he was caught near the intersection of 13th Street West and Grand Avenue following a foot chase, according to Reid.