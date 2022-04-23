Watch
NewsCrime Watch

Actions

Man arrested following robbery at Billings convenience store

sirens-generic.jpg
MTN News
Siren
sirens-generic.jpg
Posted at 10:09 PM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-23 00:09:55-04

A man was arrested in Billings Friday night after he allegedly stole from a Heights convenience store, threatened an employee, then fled police.

Billings Police Sgt. Clyde Reid said in a tweet that the suspect stole several items from the Holiday Store at 1020 Main St., then tried to run over an employee in the parking lot.

He was pursued by Billings police, Montana Highway Patrol and Yellowstone County deputies, according to Reid.

His tires were punctured by a spike strip placed by state troopers, and he was caught near the intersection of 13th Street West and Grand Avenue following a foot chase, according to Reid.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119