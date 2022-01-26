Man arrested after Bonner bank robbery

MISSOULA - A man is behind bars after the Trail West Bank branch in Bonner was robbed on Monday.

Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the bank shortly after 1 p.m. Monday for reports that a robbery that just occurred.

The suspect — who was described as a male in dark clothing — fled with an undetermined amount of cash. The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office along with several other agencies then began an extensive search for the suspect.

Missoula County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jeanette Smith says information led law enforcement to the Seeley Lake area where the suspect was taken into custody without incident early Tuesday morning.

The male — whose name has not been released — was taken to the Missoula County Detention Facility. Smith says an investigation into the robbery is continuing and there is no public safety threat at this time.

Anyone who has information about the bank robbery is asked to contact the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office at 406-531-0766.

