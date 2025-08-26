Man arrested after Billings police respond to gunfire

BILLINGS - Billings police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a shots-fired incident that occurred early Tuesday morning.

Anthony Malloy of Billings is in custody and facing charges related to the case, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance with shots fired near 19th Street West and Alderson Avenue at 3:55 a.m., police said in a Facebook post.

"All parties have been located and there is no threat to the public," police said.

It remains unclear if anyone was injured or how many people were involved in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

