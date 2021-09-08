Man arrested after an early morning shooting in Missoula

MISSOULA — A man has been arrested following an early Wednesday morning shooting in downtown Missoula.

The Missoula Department reports Grason Lamb was taken into custody following the incident.

Officers who were in the downtown area at around 1:55 a.m. heard gunshots and responded to the area. Law enforcement on the scene was able to relay information to additional responding officers.

Officers located a victim who was taken to the hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries. MPD found the suspect -- identified as Lamb -- as well as the gun involved in the shooting.

Lamb was uncooperative with law enforcement during his arrest but was taken into custody without further incident, according to MPD.

Detectives are still conducting interviews. There is no threat to the public.