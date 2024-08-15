Man accused of stealing Yellowstone National Park vehicle while intoxicated

A Virginia man is facing federal charges after allegedly stealing a Yellowstone National Park truck near Old Faithful while intoxicated on Saturday.

According to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Wyoming, Alan Bowling of Virginia attempted to buy beer at the Old Faithful Upper General Store around 4:40 p.m. on Saturday.

Court documents say Bowling’s credit cards were declined, prompting him to leave the general store and get into a Yellowstone Park Service Station heavy wrecker.

The heavy wrecker was reported as being seen near the Old Faithful Lodge before going the wrong way on a one-way road, driving off the roadway, then coming to rest near the post office and ranger station.

Bowling was pursued on foot by rangers, eventually stopped, and detained at gunpoint. According to court documents, when asked to identify himself, Bowling said, “Nathan Patterson, undisclosed United States Marshal.” He allegedly told rangers, “I needed the truck to get to the United States Marshal’s headquarters.”

Court documents say Bowling smelled strongly of alcohol and was taken to the Mammoth Jail after being identified by witnesses. He reportedly refused to participate in sobriety testing, would not provide a breath sample, and refused to comply with a blood warrant.

A follow-up investigation found that the heavy wrecker came to a stop 183 feet from the roadway, driving through and damaging a large, wooden fence that is property of the federal government.

Bowling faces nine charges, including DUI, destruction of federal property, and disorderly conduct. In his initial appearance on Monday, Aug. 12, Bowling pleaded not guilty to all charges and was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals.

In a detention hearing on Thursday, Bowling was ordered to remain in custody pending trial.