Man accused of killing 4 at Anaconda bar makes first court appearance

ANACONDA - Michael Brown, the suspect in the Anaconda mass shooting that left four people dead, appeared before a judge Monday morning by video from the Butte Detention Center.

Deer Lodge Judge Ken Walund set bond at $2 million.

Brown appeared alongside two public defenders and told the judge he did not have a job or a phone.

Brown will remain at the Butte Detention Center.

WATCH: Anaconda Shooting Suspect First Hearing