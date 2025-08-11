Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man accused of killing 4 at Anaconda bar makes first court appearance

Michael Brown's bond set at $2M
ANACONDA - Michael Brown, the suspect in the Anaconda mass shooting that left four people dead, appeared before a judge Monday morning by video from the Butte Detention Center.

Deer Lodge Judge Ken Walund set bond at $2 million.

Brown appeared alongside two public defenders and told the judge he did not have a job or a phone.

Brown will remain at the Butte Detention Center.

