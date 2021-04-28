Man accused of Crow Agency shooting makes federal court appearance

BILLINGS - A wanted suspect in a Crow Agency shooting who was recently arrested in Billings appeared before a federal judge Wednesday.

Fabian Cruz Dawes was charged in U.S. District Court with assault with a dangerous weapon. Dawes was ordered to remain in custody and a preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for May 4.

Court documents state what witnesses reported they saw on April 7, 2021, just south of the Teepee Service Gas station on Makawasha Avenue in Crow Agency.

Documents state as the victim and a woman walked toward the gas station near the laundromat, Dawes backed his vehicle out from behind the gas station building and drove towards the victim.

Although the vehicle’s windows were heavily tinted, authorities say a security camera captured video of Dawes driving the car.

Witnesses say Dawes stopped the car in front of the victim, they talked briefly, and then Dawes shot the victim in the leg and drove off.

Dawes, who was considered armed and dangerous, was tracked down and arrested over the weekend in Billings.

