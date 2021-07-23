Lodge Grass man facing 3 charges following traffic stop where he was bitten by police dog

The Lodge Grass man injured when a BIA police dog wouldn't let go of him during a traffic stop is now facing three charges in Crow tribal court.

Harris Red Star, of Lodge Grass, was cited with resisting arrest, obstructing, and assault on a peace officer after he was pulled over in Lodge Grass on Wednesday, according to tribal authorities.

The video that has been widely circulated on social media shows officers putting handcuffs on Harris as a police dog bites his foot.

Once the handcuffs are on, the BIA officer gives the command for the dog to release, but the dog refuses.

For the next 55 seconds, the officer works to pull the dog off. He eventually hits the dog with his hand or the dog's leash.

Red Star was taken to the hospital by ambulance and his family says he underwent Three procedures on his foot and ankle and he has since been released.