Lockdown at Billings high school during police activity Friday

BILLINGS - Billings West High School was placed on lockdown Friday morning after a wanted man ran from officers into a nearby residence.

Police said on social media the incident happened at about 10:30 a.m. in the area of St. Johns Avenue and Cook Avenue.

Officers were attempting to contact a man police identified as Ethan Mashek when he ran and fled into an occupied residence at 106 North Crestwood Drive. Police said Mashek was wanted on numerous arrest warrants.

"A Police Negotiator communicated with Mashek via phone and he eventually exited the residence and was taken into custody," police stated.

The high school was placed on lockdown during the incident "as a precautionary measure."

Mashek has been booked in the Yellowstone County jail, police said.