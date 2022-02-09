Livingston man facing charges in Clyde Park shooting death

LIVINGSTON - A 29-year-old Livingston man appeared in Park County Justice Court on Wednesday, charged with the shooting death of a man in Clyde Park on Tuesday.

Skyler Greibel, was charged with deliberate homicide and prohibited possession of a firearm. Griebel's bail was set at $1.5M by Judge Linda Cantin. His preliminary hearing is set for March 2, 2022.

The shooting that took place in the early morning hours of Feb. 8, 2022, killed Tyler Netto, 36, of Livingston.

Charging documents were not available at this time, but this story will be updated when there are released later today.

The small town of Clyde Park in Park County was rocked by the incident, adding to the list of homicides that have occurred in Montana already this year.

Park County Sheriff's deputies investigated the death Tuesday in Clyde Park.

“Around 4:50 this morning the Sheriff’s Office received calls of a disturbance, caller stating that a male individual had been shot and the suspect had fled the scene,” said Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler.

According to Sheriff Bichler when deputies arrived, they performed life-saving measures but they were unable to resuscitate the victim.

“Subject appeared to have expired due to a gunshot wound,” Bichler said.

The homicide in Clyde Park adds to an already deadly start to the year in Montana.

Only a week into February, the state has already seen three deaths this month, including another teen shot to death in Billings and a homicide in Sidney last week.

There were seven shootings incidents across the state in January, which resulted in 10 people dying.

