Law enforcement responding to standoff in Billings

Standoff in Billings: Jackie Coffin on the scene
Posted at 7:28 PM, Jan 08, 2023
Multiple agencies are responding to a shooting near the intersection of 12th Street West and Burlington Avenue Sunday evening, and an active shooter is barricaded in the house, according to Billings police.

In addition, a vehicle has crashed into a power pole by the Big B Casino in the area, which police say is related to the shooting. Power lines are down and the power is off.

Billings firefighters say they were initially responding to a report of a shooting at a birthday party. The first call was made around 6:15 p.m.

One person was transported to a local hospital, according to firefighters.

The 1100 block of 12th Street West and the 1200 blocks of Alderson and Burlington avenues have been closed, according to police.

Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick said the SWAT team has been deployed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

