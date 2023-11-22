Watch Now
Law enforcement investigating homicide in Red Lodge

Posted at 11:59 AM, Nov 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-22 14:00:52-05

RED LODGE - The Red Lodge Police Department said Wednesday it is investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday evening.

According to a statement from Red Lodge Police Chief Greg Srock, the homicide occurred at about 9:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Bonner Avenue North.

The police department is being assisted by the Carbon County Sheriff's Office and the Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

The victim was identified only as a male who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Srock said there was no threat to the public, but no other information was released, including whether a suspect has been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

