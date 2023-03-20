Law enforcement fatally shoots suspect during hostage situation in St. Regis

UPDATE: 10:52 a.m. - March 19, 2023

ST. REGIS - The Mineral County Sheriff's Office reports law enforcement fatally shot a person during a hostage situation at the St. Regis Travel Center.

According to a news release, a suspect was shot and killed after shooting a hostage.

The incident involved two people who authorities say were involved in an armed robbery of a gas station in Osbron, Idaho earlier on Saturday.

Witnesses later advised law enforcement of seeing two people walking away from the suspect vehicle at the St. Regis Travel Center.

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office learned of the location of one of the suspects who was taken into custody without incident.

The news release states a hostage was taken at the St. Regis Tavel Center and when law enforcement arrived on scene, the suspect shot the hostage.

Law enforcement then "engaged the suspect and the suspect succumbed to his injuries."

The suspect's body had been taken to the State Crime Lab in Missoula.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is now investigating the fatal officer-involved shooting.

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office, the Sanders County Sheriff's Office, and the Montana Highway Patrol responded to the incident.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

(first report 4:12 p.m. -March 18, 2023)

ST. REGIS - The Mineral County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident in the area of the St. Regis Travel Center.

The Sheriff's Office posted on social media Saturday that there was a suspected armed robber in St Regis and gunshots had been fired.

Residents were advised to stay indoors with their doors locked.

Later on Saturday afternoon, the Mineral County Sheriff's Office reported there was no longer a public risk.

However, people were asked to avoid the St. Regis Tavel Center which the Sheriff's Office described as an "active crime scene."

No additional information is available at this time.