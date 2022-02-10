Lame Deer man sentenced to prison for chase, shootout with law enforcement

BILLINGS - A Lame Deer man was sentenced Thursday to 17 years and four months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for multiple crimes after he led law enforcement on a high-speed chase that ended in a shootout on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation.

Antoine Robert Threefingers, 37, was convicted by a jury on Sept. 17, 2021, of assault on a federal officer, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

In court documents and at trial, federal prosecutors said that on Sept. 1, 2020, a Bureau of Indian Affairs police officer attempted a routine traffic stop of Threefingers. Threefingers stopped initially but then fled as the officer approached.

A 25-minute, high-speed chase ensued with speeds exceeding 100 mph on dirt roads and Highway 212. Three additional BIA officers and a Rosebud County sheriff’s deputy joined the pursuit.

While driving, Threefingers pulled out a gun and put it to his head before turning it on law enforcement. Threefingers fired a shot at a BIA officer and continued driving.

Threefingers eventually led law enforcement to a dirt road near Birney, where he stopped his vehicle and exchanged gunfire with an officer. Another BIA officer later exchanged gunfire with Threefingers. Other officers nearby described Threefingers’ shots sailing over their heads but did not return fire.

Threefingers then ran from his car while continuing to shoot at law enforcement. Officers shot Threefingers, who fell to the ground and continued firing. Officers approached and detained Threefingers, who was transported to the hospital and treated for injuries. Law enforcement recovered a Colt .45-caliber pistol and multiple casings near Threefingers.

