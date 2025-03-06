Lame Deer man sentenced for role in reservation drug-trafficking ring

A Lame Deer man convicted in a large scale meth trafficking ring centered on the Northern Cheyenne and Crow reservations was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years and four months in federal prison, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Geofredo James Littlebird Jr., 40, pleaded guilty in November 2024 to possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of a firearm in a drug-trafficking crime in an operation known as Spear Siding, according to the news release.

According federal prosecutors, Littlebird sold drugs while possessing guns out of his home in Lame Deer beginning in 2022. He even had his mother sell for him, according to the news release.

In August 2022, law enforcement made several purchases of meth from Littlebird and associates using confidential sources, according to the news release. Following one purchase, searched his home multiple times and recovered meth, firearms, body armor and meth.

Littlebird previously served 10 years in prison following a 2010 conviction for conspiracy to distribute meth.

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided.

Related:

Montana's U.S. attorney identifies drug-trafficking organization on Crow Reservation

