Kalispell man arrested following standoff with law enforcement

KALISPELL — A man is behind bars following a Wednesday standoff with law enforcement in Kalispell that lasted for several hours.

The incident began at approximately 4:45 p.m. when the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office responded to a trespassing complaint in the 1800 block of Stag Lane.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says the reporting party said a male family member had broken into the home and was refusing to leave.

Deputies responded to the scene and spoke with the man who has been identified as 28-year-old Kasmir Ray Spilis of Kalispell. Spilis refused to leave the property and barricaded himself inside the home and had access to firearms, according to Sheriff Heino.

Deputies attempted to talk with Spills but “but he escalated his behavior and threatened to shoot at law enforcement,” a news release states. The Flathead Regional SWAT team responded to the scene and Spills was safely taken into custody at approximately 9 p.m.

Spilis is being held in the Kalispell jail on pending charges of Assault on a Peace officer, Burglary, Criminal Mischief and Probation Violation.

