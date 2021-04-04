Watch
Juvenile receives non-life threatening injuries in shooting on Billings Rimrocks

Billings Police Department
Billings Police
Posted at 11:27 AM, Apr 04, 2021
BILLINGS — A juvenile was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting occurred on the Billings Rimrocks at 3:03 a.m. Sunday, according to a tweet from Billings Police Sgt. Peterson.

The juvenile victim was transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle, the tweet states.

Police have not identified a suspect, but there is no danger to the public, according to the tweet.

