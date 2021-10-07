Watch
Juvenile charged in September Hellgate HS threat

MTN News
Hellgate High School was locked down on Sept, 2021.
Posted at 12:10 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 14:17:36-04

MISSOULA — Missoula Police report charges were filed in youth court in connection with the lockdown at Hellgate High School on Sept. 2.

At the time, Hellgate received a credible threat towards the school involving a firearm. The school immediately went into lockdown, with a strong law enforcement presence surrounding the school.

A threat forced Hellgate High School into lockdown on Sept. 2, 2021.

It was determined following an MPD investigation that a firearm was not directly involved in the incident and only the threat of one was.

MPD spokesperson Lydia Arnold said since the case involves a juvenile — and is being filed in Missoula Youth Court — they cannot release any of the details regarding the juvenile.

