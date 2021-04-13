Judith Gap teacher facing child pornography charges

GREAT FALLS — Wheatland County Sheriff Everett Misner said Tuesday that Jayson Gayo has been arrested pending felony charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.

"There has been a great deal of concern involving a teacher at the Judith Gap School circulating in the community and beyond," the sheriff said in a press release. "Because the investigation remains ongoing, Montana law limits what information can be disclosed to the public. However, now that formal felony charges are pending in Wheatland County District Court, the following information is now public."

Evidence collected included a video that depicted a child and an adult engaged in a sexual act and evidence that the video was uploaded to an internet chatroom by Gayo, the press release states.

There are no allegations that Gayo was a participant in the sexual acts depicted or the video’s creation. Several electronic devices seized from Gayo’s home are currently being examined for content as the investigation continues.

Gayo made an initial appearance in Wheatland County Justice Court on April 1. On April 6, County Attorney Lynn Grant filed a motion in District Court for leave to move the charges directly into District Court. That motion was granted after a finding of probable cause.

Gayo remains in the Wheatland County jail following service of the District Court arrest warrant, which set his bail at $50,000. His arraignment on the charges is scheduled for April 19.

Judith Gap Schools have been fully cooperative with the investigation, the press release states, and there is no evidence that Gayo engaged in criminal conduct with any child in Wheatland County.

