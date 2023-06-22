Judge declares mistrial at Helena murder trial

HELENA — One day after closing statements, the jury in the Leon Ford murder trial says they are deadlocked and the District Court Judge Mike Menahan declared a mistrial.

Prosecutors accused Ford of murdering and dismembering John "Mike" Crites in 2011.

Crites' remains were found at two different locations MacDonald Pass in 2011 and 2012.

It would take nearly nine years for investigators to arrest a suspect and another almost three years for the case to go to trial.

Ford and Crites had a long-running dispute over land access between their Turk Road properties in the Birdseye area west of Helena.

No murder weapon or murder scene have been identified. A key part of the prosecution's case was trying to link zip ties found on Crites' remains to Ford.

A deadlocked jury cannot reach a consensus on guilt or innocence. Prosecutors say they will attempt to try Ford a second time.

