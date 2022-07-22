Investigators seek help locating stolen ambulance in Ashland

ASHLAND - The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of an ambulance from Ashland.

The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post on Friday morning that the Ashland QRU ambulance was stolen sometime early Friday between midnight and 4:15 a.m.

The post provided few additional details, and the sheriff's office said no one was available to provide more information until Friday afternoon.

Authorities asked that anyone with information call the sheriff's office at 406-346-2715. If anyone locates the stolen vehicle, the sheriff's office advised not to approach it but to call 911 or the sheriff's office.