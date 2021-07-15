Investigation into officer-involved shooting underway near Glacier NP

WEST GLACIER — An investigation is continuing after law enforcement shot and killed a person on Thursday morning near Glacier National Park.

The incident began with a fatal shooting and kidnapping in Great Falls.

The Great Falls Police Department reports officers were called to a domestic disturbance at around 12:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of 6th Street NE.

One person was found dead and law enforcement learned the suspect had taken a hostage and fled Cascade County.

A pursuit ended with an officer-involved shooting at the Cascadilla River Access off US Highway 2, Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino told MTN News.

The road was closed between West Glacier and East Glacier for several hours due to an investigation into the fatal shooting.

