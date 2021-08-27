Inmate reported as walkaway from Billings pre-release

BILLINGS - An inmate at the Alpha House Men's Prerelease Center in Billings walked away from the facility early Friday.

According to a press release, Darrell David Gardipee III, 22, left the facility at 3 a.m. and has been placed on escape status.

Gardipee is described as a Native American male, 5-feet, 7-inches tall, 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Gardipee was sentenced in Hill County for felony criminal endangerment and arrived at the Billings pre-release center in April.

Anyone with information about Gardipee is asked to call local law enforcement.